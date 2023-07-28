On Friday, July 28, 2023 at College Park Center, the Washington Mystics (12-11) will try to break a five-game road slide when visiting the Dallas Wings (13-10), airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mystics have put together an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Washington has covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.

A total of 10 out of the Wings' 22 games this season have hit the over.

In the Mystics' 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

