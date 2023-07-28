Luis Robert and Jose Ramirez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 112 hits with 25 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .286/.356/.492 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 3-for-4 3 2 3 9 1 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 25 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 44 walks and 36 RBI (113 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a .273/.345/.377 slash line on the season.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 26 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 23 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Robert Stats

Robert has 27 doubles, 28 home runs, 22 walks and 58 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .267/.322/.553 on the year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 103 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .281/.346/.368 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 26 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.