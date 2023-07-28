Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .278.
- In 61.9% of his games this season (39 of 63), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 21 games this year (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|.299
|AVG
|.261
|.384
|OBP
|.353
|.577
|SLG
|.479
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|7
|22
|RBI
|20
|28/11
|K/BB
|38/14
|6
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.70).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (108 total, one per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 20th of the season. He is 11-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.89), 25th in WHIP (1.160), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
