The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

TV Channel: MLB Network

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 12 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .278.

In 61.9% of his games this season (39 of 63), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 63), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven in a run in 21 games this year (33.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.3%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .299 AVG .261 .384 OBP .353 .577 SLG .479 15 XBH 11 6 HR 7 22 RBI 20 28/11 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

