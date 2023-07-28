Need more auto racing in your life? Well, you're in luck. The race schedule on Friday, July 28 includes action that can be seen on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream it all, check out the article below.

Auto Racing Streaming Live Today

Watch Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix - Practice 1

  • Series: Formula 1
  • Game Time: 7:25 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Belgium Grand Prix - Qualifying

  • Series: Formula 1
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Henry 180 - Qualifying

  • Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Road America 180 - Qualifying

  • Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

