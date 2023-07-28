Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (58-45) and Tampa Bay Rays (62-43) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 28.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (7-2).

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Astros have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The Astros have come away with 16 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Houston has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (484 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros have the third-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule