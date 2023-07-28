The field is getting smaller at the Livesport Prague Open 2021, with Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova heading into a quarterfinal against Linda Noskova. Schmiedlova's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Tennis Club Sparta Praha are +800, the No. 5 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021 and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Schmiedlova at the 2023 Livesport Prague Open 2021

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Tennis Club Sparta Praha

Tennis Club Sparta Praha Location: Prague, Czechia

Prague, Czechia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Schmiedlova's Next Match

Schmiedlova has reached the quarterfinals, where she will face Noskova on Friday, August 4 at 8:45 AM ET (after getting past Xiyu Wang 4-6, 6-2, 7-6).

Schmiedlova is listed at +210 to win her next matchup versus Noskova. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Schmiedlova? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Schmiedlova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Schmiedlova defeated No. 81-ranked Wang, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6.

Schmiedlova has not won any of her 13 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 17-14.

Schmiedlova is 10-9 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 31 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Schmiedlova has averaged 20.3 games.

In her 19 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Schmiedlova has averaged 19.7 games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Schmiedlova has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 40.6% on return.

Schmiedlova has won 39.5% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 65.0% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.