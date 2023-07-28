Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman -- batting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.
- In 64.7% of his games this season (66 of 102), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.2% of his games this season, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this season (49.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.259
|AVG
|.252
|.349
|OBP
|.346
|.405
|SLG
|.452
|12
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|10
|29
|RBI
|37
|27/24
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Rays' 3.70 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 108 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- McClanahan (11-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.89 ERA in 106 2/3 innings pitched, with 112 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks fifth, 1.160 WHIP ranks 25th, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.
