On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks while batting .253.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 84th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (65 of 101), with at least two hits 25 times (24.8%).

In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).

Bregman has driven in a run in 40 games this season (39.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 49 of 101 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .253 AVG .252 .344 OBP .346 .385 SLG .452 11 XBH 21 6 HR 10 26 RBI 37 27/24 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

