Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .266 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 37 of 59 games this year (62.7%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (22.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 22 games this year (37.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 22 games this year (37.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|33
|.287
|AVG
|.250
|.304
|OBP
|.268
|.598
|SLG
|.405
|11
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|10
|15/2
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.19 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.78 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.78 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to opposing hitters.
