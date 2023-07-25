The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford

Cody Bradford TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has an RBI in 15 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .170 AVG .271 .262 OBP .341 .304 SLG .441 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 39/13 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings