Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Cody Bradford and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Cody Bradford
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Discover More About This Game
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .222 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 52.1% of his 71 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 9.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has an RBI in 15 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.170
|AVG
|.271
|.262
|OBP
|.341
|.304
|SLG
|.441
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|39/13
|K/BB
|30/10
|2
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 114 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Bradford (2-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 1 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
