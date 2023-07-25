The Houston Astros (57-44) will look to Kyle Tucker, on a 10-game hitting streak, against the Texas Rangers (59-42) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (5-3) against the Rangers and Yerry Rodriguez.

Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (5-3, 3.13 ERA) vs Rodriguez - TEX (0-0, 5.06 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros' France (5-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.13 and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

France has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yerry Rodriguez

Rodriguez gets the call to start for the Rangers, his first of the season.

The 25-year-old righty has 11 appearances in relief this season.

Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .304 against him this season. He has a 5.06 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings over his 11 appearances.

