Norway vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel & Game Info - July 25
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Group A matchup between Norway and Switzerland, which is each team's second game in the 2023 Women's World Cup, begins at 4:00 AM ET on July 25 at FMG Stadium Waikato.
The game is on Fox Sports 1, if you're searching for how to watch.
Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!
How to Watch Norway vs. Switzerland
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Hamilton, New Zealand
- Venue: FMG Stadium Waikato
Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!
Norway Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|New Zealand
|July 20
|L 1-0
|Away
|Switzerland
|July 25
|-
|Away
|Philippines
|July 30
|-
|Home
Norway's Recent Performance
- Norway faced New Zealand in its previous match and lost by a final score of 1-0. The Norway side took eight shots in the loss, equal to the victorious New Zealand side's total.
- Norway failed to score, with Emilie Haavi leading the team in shots with two, versus .
Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Norway's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Cecilie Fiskerstrand #1
- Anja Sonstevold #2
- Sara Horte #3
- Tuva Hansen #4
- Guro Bergsvand #5
- Maren Mjelde #6
- Ingrid Syrstad Engen #7
- Vilde Boe Risa #8
- Karina Saevik #9
- Caroline Graham Hansen #10
- Guro Reiten #11
- Guro Pettersen #12
- Thea Bjelde #13
- Ada Hegerberg #14
- Amalie Eikeland #15
- Mathilde Harviken #16
- Julie Blakstad #17
- Frida Maanum #18
- Marit Bratberg Lund #19
- Emilie Haavi #20
- Anna Josendal #21
- Sophie Roman Haug #22
- Aurora Mikalsen #23
Switzerland Group Stage Schedule
|Opponent
|Date
|Score
|Home/Away
|Philippines
|July 21
|W 2-0
|Away
|Norway
|July 25
|-
|Home
|New Zealand
|July 30
|-
|Home
Switzerland's Recent Performance
- In its most recent action on July 21, Switzerland beat the Philippines 2-0, while outshooting the Philippines 20 to two.
- For Switzerland, Seraina Piubel and Ramona Bachmann both scored a goal.
- In one Women's World Cup match for Switzerland, Piubel has one goal (first in the 2023 Women's World Cup).
- Bachmann has one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.
Switzerland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster
- Gaelle Thalmann #1
- Julia Stierli #2
- Lara Marti #3
- Laura Felber #4
- Noelle Maritz #5
- Geraldine Reuteler #6
- Amira Arfaoui #7
- Nadine Riesen #8
- Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic #9
- Ramona Bachmann #10
- Coumba Sow #11
- Livia Peng #12
- Lia Walti #13
- Marion Rey #14
- Luana Buhler #15
- Sandrine Mauron #16
- Seraina Piubel #17
- Viola Calligaris #18
- Eseosa Aigbogun #19
- Fabienne Humm #20
- Seraina Friedli #21
- Meriame Terchoun #22
- Alisha Lehmann #23
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.