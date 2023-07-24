Yainer Diaz, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, July 24 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .266 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and six walks.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 36 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Diaz has driven in a run in 21 games this year (36.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 22 of 58 games (37.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .289 AVG .250 .310 OBP .268 .614 SLG .405 11 XBH 12 8 HR 3 14 RBI 10 14/2 K/BB 26/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings