The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Jon Gray TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .269 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 72.8% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.4% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this season (6.2%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 28.4% of his games this year, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9%.

In 54.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 46 .257 AVG .277 .270 OBP .310 .338 SLG .414 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 17/3 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings