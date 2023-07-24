Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Athletics.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .269 with 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 72.8% of his 81 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this season (6.2%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 28.4% of his games this year, Dubon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.9%.
- In 54.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|46
|.257
|AVG
|.277
|.270
|OBP
|.310
|.338
|SLG
|.414
|8
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|20
|17/3
|K/BB
|30/7
|1
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Gray (6-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 31-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 18th, 1.181 WHIP ranks 27th, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 53rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.