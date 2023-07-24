Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.395 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 108 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .514. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks ninth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 68 of 98 games this year (69.4%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (29.6%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.3%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.8% of his games this year (40 of 98), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (39.8%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.264
|AVG
|.333
|.349
|OBP
|.403
|.429
|SLG
|.585
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|45
|24/22
|K/BB
|32/24
|9
|SB
|9
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (113 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (6-5 with a 3.31 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 4 1/3 scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering eight hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.31), 27th in WHIP (1.181), and 53rd in K/9 (7.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.