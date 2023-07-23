Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .892 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Athletics Player Props
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 107 hits and an OBP of .378, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has had a hit in 67 of 97 games this season (69.1%), including multiple hits 29 times (29.9%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (15.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, Tucker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (40.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|51
|.264
|AVG
|.335
|.349
|OBP
|.403
|.429
|SLG
|.592
|17
|XBH
|25
|5
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|45
|24/22
|K/BB
|32/23
|9
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.91).
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.