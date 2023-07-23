Bligh Madris -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bligh Madris At The Plate

Madris has a double and four walks while batting .130.

Madris has gotten at least one hit twice this year in 11 games, including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.

Madris has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .000 AVG .167 .000 OBP .318 .000 SLG .222 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 2/0 K/BB 4/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings