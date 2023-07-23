Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (55-44) and the Oakland Athletics (28-73) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on July 23.

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (6-7) against the Athletics and Luis Medina (3-7).

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 37, or 57.8%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 10-2, a 83.3% win rate, when favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 462 (4.7 per game).

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.73).

Astros Schedule