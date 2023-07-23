Alex Bregman -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (24.5%).

In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 40.8% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .247 AVG .256 .340 OBP .347 .379 SLG .459 10 XBH 21 6 HR 10 26 RBI 37 26/23 K/BB 27/29 4 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings