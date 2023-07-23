Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alex Bregman -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Luis Medina on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .252 with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 52 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 87th in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten a hit in 64 of 98 games this season (65.3%), with more than one hit on 24 occasions (24.5%).
- In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.8% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 48.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.2%.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.247
|AVG
|.256
|.340
|OBP
|.347
|.379
|SLG
|.459
|10
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|37
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/29
|4
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.91).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.79 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.79 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .263 to opposing batters.
