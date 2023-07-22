Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .174 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Athletics.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .271 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 58 of 79 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a home run in 5.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven home a run in 22 games this season (27.8%), including more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games.

He has scored in 54.4% of his games this year (43 of 79), with two or more runs nine times (11.4%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 44 .257 AVG .281 .270 OBP .314 .338 SLG .405 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 19 17/3 K/BB 27/7 1 SB 5

