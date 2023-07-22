Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 22
Jacob Meyers -- with an on-base percentage of .219 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Meyers has picked up a hit in 37 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (10.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Meyers has picked up an RBI in 21.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 69 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|35
|.174
|AVG
|.276
|.268
|OBP
|.341
|.312
|SLG
|.448
|7
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|14
|36/13
|K/BB
|29/9
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.96 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.48 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .305 batting average against him.
