Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .585 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .249 with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 52 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 97 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.7% of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 47.4% of his games this season (46 of 97), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .247 AVG .251 .340 OBP .345 .379 SLG .443 10 XBH 20 6 HR 9 26 RBI 36 26/23 K/BB 27/29 4 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings