Friday, David Hensley and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 14, when he went 0-for-1 against the Angels.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .125.
  • Hensley has picked up a hit in nine games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Hensley has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
.150 AVG .100
.277 OBP .143
.175 SLG .175
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 1
15/7 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.96).
  • The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sears (1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.