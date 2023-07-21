Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics hit the field on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Framber Valdez, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 11th in MLB action with 117 total home runs.

Houston's .410 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (455 total).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fifth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.72 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the ninth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.252).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Valdez (7-6) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Valdez is trying to record his 14th quality start of the year in this outing.

Valdez will aim to go five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Andrew Heaney

