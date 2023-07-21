The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .247 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 52 walks.

Bregman has reached base via a hit in 62 games this year (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14 games this season (14.6%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 of 96 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .247 AVG .246 .340 OBP .342 .379 SLG .427 10 XBH 19 6 HR 8 26 RBI 34 26/23 K/BB 27/29 4 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings