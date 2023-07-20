Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- hitting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 20 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Discover More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .285 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks.
- McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .556 with four homers.
- McCormick has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (30.4%).
- He has homered in 11 games this season (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his plate appearances.
- McCormick has driven in a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.299
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.358
|.552
|SLG
|.519
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|20
|24/9
|K/BB
|34/11
|6
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.99).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Harris gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.51, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
