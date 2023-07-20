Watch the first round of the 2023 Barracuda Championship on Thursday, July 20 in Truckee, California at the 7,480-yard, par-71 course at Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), as the golfers compete for a piece of the $3.8M purse. Chez Reavie is the event's defending champion.

How to Watch the 2023 Barracuda Championship

Start Time: 9:45 AM ET

Venue: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par/Distance: Par 71/7,480 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Sunday TV: Golf Channel

Barracuda Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Keith Mitchell 62nd Justin Suh 71st Chez Reavie 77th J.J. Spaun 86th Mark Hubbard 91st

Barracuda Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 9:56 AM ET Hole 10 Taylor Pendrith, Adrien Saddier, Beau Hossler 5:12 PM ET Hole 10 Sam Bennett, Rico Hoey, Nicholas Lindheim 10:07 AM ET Hole 10 Sam Stevens, Nathan Kimsey, David Lipsky 10:29 AM ET Hole 1 Patrick Rodgers, Matthew NeSmith, Adam Long 3:55 PM ET Hole 1 Marcus Kinhult, Kramer Hickok, Stephan Jaeger 10:51 AM ET Hole 10 Andy Sullivan, Scott Piercy, Greyson Sigg 9:45 AM ET Hole 10 Justin Lower, Carson Young, Sebastian Soderberg 4:28 PM ET Hole 1 Doc Redman, Ryo Hisatsune, Aaron Baddeley 4:06 PM ET Hole 1 Harry Higgs, Mark Hubbard, Marcus Armitage 3:00 PM ET Hole 1 Justin Suh, Matthias Schwab, Maximilian Kieffer

