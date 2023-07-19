On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 121 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.

McCormick will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .563 with three homers during his last outings.

McCormick has had a hit in 34 of 55 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits 16 times (29.1%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (18.2%), homering in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has had an RBI in 18 games this year (32.7%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (41.8%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .299 AVG .265 .384 OBP .353 .552 SLG .490 12 XBH 10 5 HR 6 15 RBI 18 24/9 K/BB 33/11 6 SB 3

