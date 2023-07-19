The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 4-for-5 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 52 walks while batting .249.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 97th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Bregman will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with one homer in his last games.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 64.9% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.4% of those games.

In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those contests (14.9%).

In 46.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .247 AVG .251 .340 OBP .350 .379 SLG .424 10 XBH 18 6 HR 7 26 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 27/29 4 SB 0

