Mauricio Dubon -- with an on-base percentage of .234 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the mound, on July 18 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with an RBI against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is batting .280 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 123rd, and he is 112th in the league in slugging.
  • Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.7% of his 75 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.7% of those games.
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (5.3%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Dubon has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (21 of 75), with more than one RBI four times (5.3%).
  • He has scored in 54.7% of his games this year (41 of 75), with two or more runs nine times (12.0%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
34 GP 40
.257 AVG .298
.270 OBP .330
.338 SLG .435
8 XBH 16
1 HR 3
7 RBI 18
17/3 K/BB 23/7
1 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.65).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Bird (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
