Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena (.293 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .248.
- In 67.1% of his games this season (55 of 82), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (24.4%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has had at least one RBI in 28.0% of his games this year (23 of 82), with two or more RBI nine times (11.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34 of 82 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.227
|AVG
|.269
|.304
|OBP
|.302
|.374
|SLG
|.419
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|49/6
|7
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.65 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Bird (2-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
