Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 123 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Bird. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- McCormick is batting .500 with three homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- McCormick has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 54 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.6% of them.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (18.5%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has driven home a run in 17 games this season (31.5%), including more than one RBI in 20.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 22 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.299
|AVG
|.263
|.384
|OBP
|.348
|.552
|SLG
|.495
|12
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|17
|24/9
|K/BB
|32/10
|6
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.65).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) in his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
