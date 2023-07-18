How to Watch the Astros vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman head into the first of a two-game series against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th in MLB play with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Houston's .413 slugging percentage ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 10 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (445 total runs).
- The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Houston has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.77).
- The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.21 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Brown has eight quality starts under his belt this year.
- Brown has put up 10 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Mariners
|W 3-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Bryan Woo
|7/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 3-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Logan Gilbert
|7/14/2023
|Angels
|W 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|-
|7/15/2023
|Angels
|L 13-12
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|W 9-8
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Tyler Anderson
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Bird
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Austin Gomber
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|JP Sears
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.