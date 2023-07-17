The Seattle Mariners (46-46) and Minnesota Twins (48-46) square off in the first of a four-game series on Monday at T-Mobile Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Tigers, and the Twins a series win over the Athletics.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (7-5) against the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-3).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (7-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Gray - MIN (4-3, 2.80 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners' Gilbert (7-5) will make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, July 9, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.66 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .216 in 18 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sonny Gray

The Twins are sending Gray (4-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.80 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday, July 8 against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.80, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .231 against him.

Gray enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Gray is seeking his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 33-year-old's 2.80 ERA ranks fifth, 1.264 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.