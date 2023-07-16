How to Watch Men's Wimbledon Today: Live Stream and More - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
At AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground today, in Wimbledon final, No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will match up against No. 2 Novak Djokovic. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.
Wimbledon Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Finals
- Date: July 16
- Date: July 16
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch Wimbledon Today - July 16
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic
|Final
|9:00 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic
- Alcaraz has won five tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 46-4.
- Djokovic has posted a 33-4 record on the year, securing three tournament wins.
- Alcaraz has played 50 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.
- Alcaraz has played 11 matches on grass so far this year, and 28 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Alcaraz has won 86.1% of his games on serve, and 36.4% on return.
- In his 37 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Djokovic is averaging 28.2 games per match while winning 60.2% of those games.
- Djokovic averages 35 games per match and 10.5 games per set in six matches on grass courts this year.
- Djokovic has an 87.9% service game winning percentage and a 32.6% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (457 service games won out of 520, and 170 return games won out of 522).
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
