The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.341 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-6 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: ESPN

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is batting .282 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 29th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 120th and he is 106th in slugging.

Dubon has had a hit in 55 of 74 games this season (74.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (31.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 74), and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this season (27.0%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.4%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 54.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .257 AVG .302 .270 OBP .335 .338 SLG .444 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 17 17/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 5

