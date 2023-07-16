Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.473) and total hits (96) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten a hit in 61 of 91 games this year (67.0%), with multiple hits on 27 occasions (29.7%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven in a run in 37 games this year (40.7%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year (36 of 91), with two or more runs nine times (9.9%).
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.264
|AVG
|.317
|.349
|OBP
|.390
|.429
|SLG
|.515
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|37
|24/22
|K/BB
|27/21
|9
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Angels are sending Anderson (4-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday, July 8 -- the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up a 5.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
