No. 255-ranked Astra Sharma will take on Valentini Grammatikopoulou (No. 164), one of six matches in the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying qualification final in Budapest, Hungary today. All the tennis action will be streaming live.

Hungarian Grand Prix Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: July 16

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch the Hungarian Grand Prix Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Maria Timofeeva vs. Anna Siskova Qualifying Qualification Final 4:00 AM ET Berfu Cengiz vs. Kateryna Volodko Qualifying Qualification Final 4:00 AM ET Kaja Juvan vs. Valeriya Strakhova Qualifying Qualification Final 5:15 AM ET Louisa Chirico vs. Jana Fett Qualifying Qualification Final 6:30 AM ET Valentini Grammatikopoulou vs. Astra Sharma Qualifying Qualification Final 7:00 AM ET Irene Burillo Escorihuela vs. Nina Potocnik Qualifying Qualification Final 7:00 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Grammatikopoulou vs. Sharma

Grammatikopoulou is 1-3 on the year, with zero tournament titles.

The 27-year-old Sharma, who is still seeking her first tournament win of 2023, is 3-2 this year.

In her four matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Grammatikopoulou has played an average of 15.3 games.

Grammatikopoulou has played two matches on clay this year, and 15.5 games per match.

Thus far this year, Grammatikopoulou has won 35.5% of her service games and 30.0% of her return games.

Sharma has played five matches this year across all court types, averaging 19.8 games per match and winning 53.5% of those games.

Sharma has a 64.5% service game winning percentage on all surfaces (20 service games won out of 31) and a 25.0% return game winning percentage (eight return games won out of 32).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Berfu Cengiz Jesika Maleckova 3-6, 7-6, 6-3 Qualification Anna Siskova Lena Papadakis 2-6, 7-6, 6-1 Qualification Maria Timofeeva Ulrikke Eikeri 6-3, 6-2 Qualification Kateryna Volodko Viktoria Varga 6-0, 6-4 Qualification Valeriya Strakhova Anna Kantor 6-1, 6-1 Qualification Kaja Juvan Jessie Aney 6-2, 6-0 Qualification Valentini Grammatikopoulou Adrienn Nagy 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 Qualification Nina Potocnik Freya Christie 6-2, 6-3 Qualification Astra Sharma Rebeka Stolmar 6-1, 6-0 Qualification

