Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (46-47) and the Houston Astros (51-42) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Angels according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Cristian Javier (7-1) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (4-2) will get the nod for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have won 33 out of the 58 games, or 56.9%, in which they've been favored.

This season Houston has won 30 of its 48 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Houston has scored 436 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.72 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

