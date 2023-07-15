On Saturday, Mauricio Dubon (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with two RBI against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .277 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 36th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 54 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven home a run in 19 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games.

In 39 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 38 .257 AVG .295 .270 OBP .329 .338 SLG .442 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 16 17/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings