The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 95 hits and an OBP of .371 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats are best among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 14.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.0%.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .264 AVG .319 .349 OBP .392 .429 SLG .521 17 XBH 17 5 HR 8 23 RBI 34 24/22 K/BB 26/20 9 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings