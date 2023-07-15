Chas McCormick -- hitting .297 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on July 15 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .257 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

In 59.6% of his games this year (31 of 52), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (26.9%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 52 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (15.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

McCormick has driven home a run in 15 games this year (28.8%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 20 games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .299 AVG .217 .384 OBP .294 .552 SLG .370 12 XBH 7 5 HR 3 15 RBI 12 24/9 K/BB 31/8 6 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings