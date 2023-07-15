The Houston Astros (51-41) will lean on Kyle Tucker when they visit Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (45-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, July 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:07 PM ET.

The Astros are listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+135). An 8-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.51 ERA) vs Reid Detmers - LAA (2-6, 4.31 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 57 times and won 33, or 57.9%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 19-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (67.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Astros won all of the three games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 17, or 44.7%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Angels have a mark of 2-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.