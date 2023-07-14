Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 14
Mauricio Dubon is available when the Houston Astros take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-4 against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .279.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 31st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 104th in slugging.
- In 53 of 72 games this year (73.6%) Dubon has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this year (18 of 72), with two or more RBI three times (4.2%).
- He has scored in 38 games this season (52.8%), including eight multi-run games (11.1%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.257
|AVG
|.298
|.270
|OBP
|.333
|.338
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|17/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, July 4, when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.41), 16th in WHIP (1.106), and fourth in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
