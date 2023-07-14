The Los Angeles Dodgers (51-38) visit the New York Mets (42-48) to start a three-game series at Citi Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are coming off a series victory over the Angels, and the Mets a series loss to the Padres.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (6-5) versus the Mets and Justin Verlander (3-4).

Dodgers vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (6-5, 4.76 ERA) vs Verlander - NYM (3-4, 3.60 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías

Urias (6-5) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, July 7, when he threw six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.76 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2 walks per nine across 12 games.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Urias has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.3 innings per outing.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.60 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings during 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.

Verlander is looking to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Verlander is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per start.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

