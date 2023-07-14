The Los Angeles Angels hope to break their five-game losing run against the Houston Astros (50-41), on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (7-4) against the Astros and J.P. France (4-3).

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (7-4, 3.41 ERA) vs France - HOU (4-3, 3.26 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France

The Astros are sending France (4-3) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 48 strikeouts over 66 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday, July 5 against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

In 11 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

France is aiming to register his seventh quality start in a row in this matchup.

France will look to go five or more innings for his ninth straight appearance. He's averaging six innings per outing.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

J.P. France vs. Angels

He will take the mound against an Angels offense that ranks 11th in the league with 787 total hits (on a .255 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .442 (fifth in the league) with 135 total home runs (fourth in MLB action).

In seven innings over one appearance against the Angels this season, France has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .130.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels' Ohtani (7-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Tuesday, July 4, when he threw five innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing seven hits to the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.41, a 3.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.106.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Ohtani has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

The 29-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.106 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Astros

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 14th in the league (.407) and 108 home runs.

The Astros have gone 15-for-52 with three home runs and eight RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

