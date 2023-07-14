On Friday, July 14 at 9:38 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (45-46) host the Houston Astros (50-41) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani will get the call for the Angels, while J.P. France will take the mound for the Astros.

The favored Angels have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +125. The total for the contest has been set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (7-4, 3.41 ERA) vs France - HOU (4-3, 3.26 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 27, or 51.9%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Angels have gone 13-9 (59.1%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 60% chance to win.

The Angels went 1-4 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Los Angeles combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Astros have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Astros have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Chas McCormick 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+250) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+333)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

