The Los Angeles Angels and Hunter Renfroe will square off against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday, with the first pitch at 9:38 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 11th in Major League Baseball with 108 home runs.

Houston is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Astros' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 417.

The Astros have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston has the first-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined 1.249 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send J.P. France (4-3) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, July 5, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Colorado Rockies.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh quality start in a row.

France has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Rockies W 6-4 Home J.P. France Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels - Away J.P. France Shohei Ohtani 7/15/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away - -

