The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros will meet on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Tucker -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Angels are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Astros have +135 odds to play spoiler. An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -160 +135 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Astros' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in 14, or 51.9%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has entered four games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Houston and its opponents have hit the over in 44 of its 91 games with a total.

The Astros have posted a record of 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 25-19 18-14 30-27 33-32 15-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.