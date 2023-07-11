In the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday, Roman Safiullin, the No. 92-ranked player, and Jannik Sinner, the No. 8-ranked player, will be competing for a crack at the semifinals.

You can watch on ESPN as Safiullin attempts to knock out Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs. Roman Safiullin Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Safiullin Matchup Info

By taking down No. 85-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday, Sinner reached the quarterfinals.

In his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), Sinner made a run before losing to Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals 5-7, 0-2 on June 23.

Safiullin made it to the quarterfinals by defeating No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday.

Safiullin was eliminated in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament (Mallorca Championships) on June 27, when he went down 6-7, 3-6 to Lloyd Harris.

This is the first time that Sinner and Safiullin have played each other in the last five years.

Sinner vs. Safiullin Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Roman Safiullin -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 61.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.2

